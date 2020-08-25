Facebook to pay over 100m euros in back taxes in France

Facebook France has agreed to pay over 100 million euros for not having declared to the country’s tax authorities the income generated in France before 2018, according to a new report on the website of French financial magazine Capital.

The issue dates back to 2012 when tax authorities raided its French offices, said the report on Monday.

According to the report in Capital, the French subsidiary of the social network confirmed “to have concluded an agreement with the tax authorities” covering the years 2009 to 2018.