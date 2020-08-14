FB, Google ramp up efforts to curb interference in US polls

In a bid to protect election integrity, Facebook and Google on Thursday announced new updates that will help voters access authoritative information about the election and connect them to accurate and easy-to-find information about voting ahead of the November polls.

The social network giant that earlier faced flak for failing to keep foreign players with malicious intentions away from its platform during the 2016 US presidential election said that a new “Voting Information Center” will be available on Facebook and Instagram.

“It is also important that we help protect the integrity of our elections. With many states making changes to the voting process because of the pandemic, the center is also designed to help people navigate a confusing election process,” Naomi Gleit, Facebook’s Vice President of Product and Social Impact, wrote in a blog post.