‘Huawei to open its biggest flagship store in Saudi Arabia’

Saudi Arabia is retaining its ties with Huawei and according to Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Administration, there is also an agreement with Huawei to use AI in recognizing Arabic language and characters.

Huawei is facing a lot of challenges in retaining the sales figures outside of China due to the US pressure.

However, some analysts believe that US president-elect Joe Biden may not continue to punish Huawei as severely as Donald Trump did during his term as the President. Biden would formally take office on 20 January.