Huawei will invest in chip arm Hisilicon despite US ban: CEO

Despite the US ban, Chinese behemoth Huawei will keep investing in its chip arm and help partners in chip manufacturing, production equipment and raw materials, Huawei’s rotating CEO Guo Ping has said.

The US has banned Huawei from building and selling chips to partners, especially in the US.

Ping said the company will continue to invest in its chip arm Hisilicon, reports Global Times.

The comment was made during Guo’s meeting with Huawei’s new employees, according to the report.

The tougher US “sanction” on Huawei in May has created difficulties for the Chinese tech company.

“Hisilicon will grow stronger several years later,” Ping said.