Jack Ma to relinquish control of Ant Group

While Ma only owns a 10 per cent stake in Ant, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), he exercised control over the company through related entities, according to Ant's IPO prospectus filed with the exchanges in 2020.

Hangzhou Yunbo, an investment vehicle for Ma, had control over two other entities that own a combined 50.5 per cent stake of Ant, the prospectus showed.

Ant said that Ma and nine of its other major shareholders had agreed to no longer act in concert when exercising their voting rights, and would only vote independently.