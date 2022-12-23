Twitter seeks dismissal of disability bias lawsuit over job cuts

Twitter Inc has asked a federal judge in California to toss out a proposed class action claiming the mandate by CEO Elon Musk that employees return to the office and put in “long hours at high intensity” discriminates against workers with disabilities.

Twitter’s lawyers late Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the November lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs had not alleged that any of the company’s actions were targeted at people with disabilities or had a disproportionate impact on them.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion and is also the CEO of Tesla. Hundreds more resigned after he asked staff “to be extremely hardcore” or quit.