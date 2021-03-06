Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric

Volkswagen wants electric vehicles to make up the majority of European sales for its core brand by 2030, it said on Friday, the latest carmaker to accelerate the shift towards battery-powered models.

Fully electric vehicles are expected to account for more than 70 per cent of its total European vehicle sales by 2030, compared with a previous target of 35 per cent, the world's second-largest carmaker said as it unveiled its 'Accelerate' strategy.

"With Accelerate we are increasing the speed on our path to a digital future," said Ralf Brandstaetter, who heads the Volkswagen brand and also sits on the group's management board.

"In the coming years, we will change Volkswagen as never before," he added, saying that integrating data and software functions into cars would open up new sources of revenue.