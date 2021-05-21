McDonald’s sued for alleged discrimination against media companies

Two companies owned by a Black US business mogul have sued McDonald’s alleging the fast food giant discriminates again Black-owned media companies.

The suit was filed in Superior Court of California and seeks $10 billion in damages.

It is part of a drive by the mogul, Byron Allen, to get major US corporations to spend more advertizing money on Black-owned media.

This suit was filed by two companies owned by Allen: Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC.

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios produces movies and owns more than a dozen television stations.