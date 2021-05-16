Microsoft, AWS share top spot in Public Cloud Services market

Microsoft shared the top position with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the worldwide public cloud services market grew 24.1 per cent (year-over-year) in 2020 with revenues reaching $312 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Spending continued to consolidate in 2020 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Google, and Oracle) capturing 38 per cent of the worldwide total and growing 32 per cent year over year.

Thanks to an expanding portfolio of SaaS and SISaaS offerings, Microsoft now shares the top position with AWS in the whole public cloud services market, with both companies holding 12.8 per cent revenue share for the year.