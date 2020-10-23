Microsoft to make business travel by employees pollution-free

In a novel move to reduce carbon emissions, Microsoft on Thursday announced it would buy credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to cover travel on flight routes the most-frequented by its employees during business trips.

The tech giant will purchase SAF credits from Dutch company SkyNRG, the pioneer and global leader for sustainable aviation fuel, and deliver to the airport fueling system used by Alaska Airlines.

Microsoft employees who fly between their global headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and California on Alaska Airlines will fly more sustainably thanks to the use of SAF to cover their business travel, the company said in a statement.