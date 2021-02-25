Global

Microsoft unveils new industry Clouds

IANS
San Francisco
Cloud business brings Microsoft good news
Microsoft on Wednesday launched new industry Clouds for financial services, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors.

The tech giant also announced first update to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, and the public preview timing for Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

“Designed with industry challenges in mind, these clouds can enable organizations to jump ahead and deliver value at record pace,” said Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Global Industry.

The Cloud for Financial Services for which the public preview is planned for March will help retail banks create a 360-degree view of the customer with greater insight, embed digital collaboration into their process workflows.

For example, a new feature called Loan Manager will enable lenders to close loans faster by streamlining workflows and increasing transparency through automation and collaboration.

Available for public preview by the end of June, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing is designed to deliver capabilities that support the core processes and requirements of the industry.

“Launching in public preview by the end of June, Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit connects the trusted cloud capabilities of Microsoft to the most common nonprofit scenarios such as constituent engagement, program design and delivery, volunteer management and fundraising, all brought together by the nonprofit common data model,” Taylor explained.

Microsoft Cloud for Retail brings together different data sources across the retail value chain and uniquely connects experiences across the end-to-end shopper journey, using a set of capabilities that deliver more relevant personalized experiences and optimize operations for sustained profitability, the company said.

