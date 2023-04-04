Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts

Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices on Tuesday, following a dispute over layoffs.

In January, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced it was laying off 12,000 employees worldwide, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

The move came amid a wave of job cuts across corporate America, particularly in the tech sector, which has so far seen companies shed more than 290,000 workers since the start of the year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

Trade union Unite, which counts hundreds of Google’s UK employees among its members, said the company had ignored concerns put forward by employees.