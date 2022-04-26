Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person.

It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company, which emerged as one of the world’s most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.

Musk has criticized Twitter’s moderation, calling himself a free speech absolutist, said that Twitter’s algorithm for prioritizing tweets should be public, and has criticized giving too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.

Political activists expect that a Musk regime will mean less moderation and reinstatement of banned individuals including former President Donald Trump. Read full storyConservatives cheered the prospect of fewer controls while some human rights activists voiced fears of a rise in hate speech.