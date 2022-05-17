Musk suggests he could seek to cut price for Twitter buy

Musk, who on Friday said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts, said that he suspects they make up at least 20 per cent of users - compared to Twitter’s official estimates of 5 per cent.

When asked at the conference whether the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk responded, “I mean, it’s not out of the question.”

“The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow,” he said at the All-In Summit 2022 conference.

“They claim that they’ve got this complex methodology that only they can understand ... It can’t be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that.”