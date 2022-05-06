Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44b takeover

Elon Musk is expected to become Twitter’s temporary CEO after closing his $44 billion takeover of the social-media firm, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the billionaire inches closer to securing funds for the deal.

Musk, the world’s richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX.

Tesla shares dropped over 8 per cent on Thursday, as investors fretted that Musk’s involvement with Twitter could distract him from running the world’s most valuable electric-car maker.