Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay

Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc TWTR.N that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, three people familiar with the matter said.

Musk made the pitch to the lenders as he tried to secure debt for the buyout days after submitting his offer to Twitter on 14 April, the sources said. His submission of bank commitments on 21 April were key to Twitter’s board accepting his “best and final” offer.

Musk had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought. In the end, he clinched $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter and a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla TSLA.O stock. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash.