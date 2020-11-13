Nissan trims losses in Q2, upgrades forecasts

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday it trimmed net loss in the second quarter, though it remained in the red, and upgraded its full-year forecasts as the global auto industry showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the improved results, the firm is recovering much more slowly than some of its rivals, with Toyota and Honda both reporting profits in their second quarters.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the auto sector worldwide, with lockdowns and a move to working from home driving down demand, and economic downturns also affecting the bottom line.

Nissan, which was already struggling before the crisis hit, suffered a massive loss in the previous fiscal year, but it said quarterly net loss shrank to 44.4 billion yen ($422 million) for the three months to September, from 285.6 billion in the previous quarter.