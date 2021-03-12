Now Australia goes after Google, Apple on browser domination

After passing the “world-leading” News Media Bargaining Code to make Facebook and Google pay for news content on their platforms, the Australian government has now begun deliberations on the browser domination, putting Apple under the probe too.

Focused on the “choice and competition in internet search and web browsers”, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has released a discussion paper, asking for submissions based on the pre-installed browsers as defaults, reports ZDNet.

In January 2021 in Australia, estimates indicate that Safari was the most used browser on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), accounting for around 51 per cent of use, followed by Chrome (39 per cent), Samsung Internet (7 per cent) and Mozilla Firefox (less than 1 per cent).

On desktops, Chrome was the most used browser at 62 per cent, followed by Safari (18 per cent), Edge (9 per cent) and Mozilla Firefox (6 per cent).