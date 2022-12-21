Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Elon Musk said Tuesday he would resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent response to a poll he launched that suggested users wanted him to step down.

Musk has fully owned Twitter since 27 October and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.

In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 per cent of voters, or 10 million votes, favoured Musk stepping down just weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.