Proofpoint sues Facebook over lookalike domain permissions

Cybersecurity company Proofpoint has filed a lawsuit against Facebook in a bid to continue its phishing awareness training using lookalike domains.

The lawsuit filed this week comes after Facebook attempted to confiscate lookalike domain names that the cybersecurity firm uses for tests, ZDNet reported on Thursday.

Proofpoint’s lawsuit is a countersuit to a Facebook filing from November 2020.

At the centre of the controversy was the use of a UDRP (Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution) request by Facebook to make domain name registrar Namecheap to hand over several domain names that were lookalikes of Facebook and Instagram brands, said the report.