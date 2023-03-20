Amazon plans 9,000 more job cuts: CEO

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Monday he was cutting 9,000 more jobs from the online retail giant's workforce, following the 18,000 that were axed in January.

"Given the uncertain economy... and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Jassy said in a memo to staff.

The layoffs account for a smaller percentage of Amazon's total workforce, which ran up to 1.5 million people in December 2022, than the cuts seen at some other tech giants.