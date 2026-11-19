Anthropic ANT.O has raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record after increasing the size of its offering, in a deal that values the Claude chatbot maker at $1.5 trillion and defied concerns over AI and tech fundraising.

In a sign of strong investor demand, Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

Reuters was first to report on Wednesday that Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to float, had increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19 per cent to 980 million.

Anthropic's IPO eclipses the record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceXSPCX.O in June. Its total deal size is $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion that Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares, the filings showed.