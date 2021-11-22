Rivian, Ford cancel plans to collaborate on electric vehicle

Electric truck maker Rivian and Detroit auto giant Ford on Friday announced they have canceled plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle, a week after Rivian made a blistering entry onto Wall Street.

Ford will maintain its stake in the start-up, after investing $500 million in 2019 when it announced plans to collaborate.

“As Ford has scaled its own EV strategy and demand for Rivian vehicles has grown, we’ve mutually decided to focus on our own projects and deliveries,” Rivian spokeswoman Miranda Jimenez said.