S Korea passes bill to curb Google, Apple’s in-app fee monopolies

The South Korean parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that would rein in the dominance Google and Apple exert over payments on their respective app stores. It became the first nation in the world to enact such a law.

The South Korean lawmakers voted to approve the amendments to the Telecommunications Business Act, which bars app market operators from forcing certain payment systems on mobile content businesses by abusing their market positions, reports news agency Yonhap.

The move comes amid growing global scrutiny of Google and Apple, who maintain a strong grip over mobile ecosystems, for requiring developers on their app stores to use their proprietary payment systems that charge fees of up to 30 per cent when users purchase digital goods within apps.