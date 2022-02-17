Samsung Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra go on pre-order with offers

Customers can place a pre-ordered on Samsung website (www.s22preorder.com) with Tk 15,000 to avail exciting offers and benefits.
Pre-order customers will get the opportunity to receive a Tk 10,000 cashback or a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro along with Tk 10,000 bonus cashback on an exchange of select devices.
Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are now priced at Tk 114,999 and Tk 143,999, respectively.
Customers placing pre-order will also receive a 50 per cent discount on one-time screen replacement and insurance with Galaxy Assured by paying T 5000 to avail 50 per cent assured buyback.
Muyeedur Rahman, head of business at Samsung Mobile, said, “Delivering cutting-edge technology and the best experience to our customers has always been a top priority for us at Samsung."
"We have curated these offers keeping consumer necessities in mind and hope that it shall make the purchase of the Galaxy S22 devices more fruitful for our customers,” he added.
Customers can enjoy a cashback up to Tk 7,000 on EMI with City Bank AMEX cards and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), up to Tk 5000 bonus MR points for City AMEX and MR (membership reward) redemption option worth Tk 10,000.
Customers can also enjoy extended 0 per cent EMI for up to 24 months with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and card less 0 per cent EMI up to 24 months with IPDC EZ.