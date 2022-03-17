Global

Samsung Galaxy S22 series sees record pre-orders

Prothom Alo English Desk
Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 doubled more than that Galaxy S21 series, reaching a record high, said a press release.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra drove more than 60 per cent of sales so far.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature Nightography and AI advancements that would provide the users with the best photo and video experiences on a Galaxy device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile at Samsung Mobile, said, “Samsung believes in combining cutting-edge technology with latest innovations to offer top-notch performance to the smartphone users.”

“Our latest Galaxy S22 series is testimony to that. That’s why, pre-orders for this series have surpassed all our previous records,” he added.

The Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are now available in the local market with exciting offers.

