Samsung Galaxy S22 series sees record pre-orders

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature Nightography and AI advancements that would provide the users with the best photo and video experiences on a Galaxy device.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note.
Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile at Samsung Mobile, said, “Samsung believes in combining cutting-edge technology with latest innovations to offer top-notch performance to the smartphone users.”
“Our latest Galaxy S22 series is testimony to that. That’s why, pre-orders for this series have surpassed all our previous records,” he added.
The Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are now available in the local market with exciting offers.
To know more, keep an eye on Samsung Bangladesh’s social media page and website.