Samsung removes ad mocking Apple

Samsung has reportedly deleted an ad that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone box.

Apple has bid goodbye to the charging brick, along with changing the cable from USB-A brick to Lightning-to-USB-C.

According to The Verge, Samsung has been caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12.

“The Facebook post was made by Samsung Caribbean back in October, and it had a picture of a charging brick with the caption “Included with your Galaxy”.