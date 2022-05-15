Saudi Aramco's Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge

Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted an 82-per cent jump in first quarter profits, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world's most valuable company.

The announcement continued a string of recent positive economic news for Saudi Arabia, where a booming oil sector is fuelling the fastest growth rate in a decade.

Aramco's net income of $39.5 billion was up from $21.7 billion compared with the same period in 2021, "primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and improved downstream margins," it said in a press release.

The latest financial results were published four days after Aramco dethroned Apple as the world's most valuable company, with shares worth $2.42 trillion compared to Apple's $2.37 trillion.

In March, Aramco reported a 124 per cent net annual profit increase for 2021.