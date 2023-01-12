Tech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America

Microsoft Corp:

The software giant laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions in October, Axios reported, citing a source.

Twitter Inc:

The social media company has aggressively cut its workforceacross teams ranging from communications and content curation to product and engineering following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover.

Lyft Inc:

The ride-hailing firm said it would lay off 13 per cent of its workforce, or about 683 employees, after it already cut 60 jobs earlier this year and froze hiring in September.

Salesforce Inc:

The software company said it would lay off about 10 per cent of its employees and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan, citing a challenging economy.

Cisco Systems Inc:

The networking and collaboration solutions company said it will undertake restructuring which could impact roughly 5 per cent of its workforce. The effort will begin in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 and cost the company $600 million.

HP Inc:

The computing devices maker said it expected to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025.