Tesla holds ‘Giga Fest’ at disputed German factory

With a big wheel, music and an appearance by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla pulled out all the stops Saturday to win over opponents of the electric carmaker’s controversial new “gigafactory” near Berlin.

Thousands of people were brought in by special shuttle buses, with long queues forming at the Gruenheide site of the US electric vehicle maker’s first European factory.

“I wanted to take a look. Tesla’s a great, very innovative car manufacturer,” said 25-year-old local resident Dominic, an engineer.

Construction at the plant had begun under an exceptional procedure granted by authorities two years ago, but opposition from locals over environmental concerns has held up final approval.