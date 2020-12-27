Tesla now lets car owners play farting sound instead of honking

Tesla has added an interesting feature called Boombox in its latest software update that allows car owners to use farting or goat sound, among others, instead of the usual honking sound.

Rolled out as part of Tesla’s firmware 2020.48.26 update during the holiday season, several sounds are available for car owners through the Toybox section they can use in place of a regular horn: goat baaing, applause, a little “tada” clip, someone speaking posh and, of course, the fart.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that car owners can also “upload custom music/sounds”.

“As is common with new Tesla features, Boombox combines real utility with lowbrow humour: owners can use fart and goat sounds in lieu of normal, boring honking sounds car horns usually make,” reports The Verge.