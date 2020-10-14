Tesla to launch ‘Full Self Driving’ beta to select drivers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company will launch its next-gen Full Self Driving (FSD) set of features to a limited number of expert and careful drivers on 20 October.

“Limited FSD beta releasing on Tuesday next week, as promised. This will, at first, be limited to a small number of people who are expert and careful drivers,” Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

The FSD add-on currently costs $8,000 but Musk has indicated that the price will rise further as new features are enabled.