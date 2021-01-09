Tesla’s stock market value tops Facebook’s

Shares of Tesla surged to a record high in heavy trading on Thursday, with the electric car maker’s stock market value exceeding Facebook’s for the first time.

Shares in the company led by Elon Musk jumped nearly eight per cent to end the session at $816, putting its market capitalisation at $774 billion and making it Wall Street’s fifth-most-valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet and ahead of Facebook.

Facebook’s stock market value was $765 billion after its shares rose about two per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Over $39 billion worth of Tesla’s shares were bought and sold during the session, a record for Tesla and more than the next three most traded companies combined, which were Apple, Alibaba Group Holding and Amazon.com.

Tesla, up over 700 per cent in the past 12 months, has become the most valuable auto company in the world by far, despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.