Tesla’s stock market value tops Facebook’s

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, on 29 June 2010
Shares of Tesla surged to a record high in heavy trading on Thursday, with the electric car maker’s stock market value exceeding Facebook’s for the first time.

Shares in the company led by Elon Musk jumped nearly eight per cent to end the session at $816, putting its market capitalisation at $774 billion and making it Wall Street’s fifth-most-valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet and ahead of Facebook.

Facebook’s stock market value was $765 billion after its shares rose about two per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla, up over 700 per cent in the past 12 months, has become the most valuable auto company in the world by far, despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

Musk surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Tesla’s latest lift came after RBC raised its rating on the stock to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

RBC analyst Joseph Spak said in his research note that he previously underestimated Tesla’s ability to use its soaring stock price to raise capital to fund the company’s expansion.

“We took a fresh look at the growth opportunity, what we got wrong about TSLA’s positioning and the valuation and conclude that the stock price itself is likely to be somewhat self-fulfilling to TSLA’s growth and strategy,” Spak wrote.

Analysts, on average, expect Tesla to report $1.2 billion in net profits for 2020, compared with $5.8 billion in net profits expected from GM and $27.1 billion in net profits expected from Facebook, according to Refinitiv.

