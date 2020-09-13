TikTok ban in US may set wrong precedent, says head of Instagram

With TikTok staring at a ban in the US unless it quickly finds a buyer, the head of Instagram has said he is far from enthused by the prospect of a drastic step to prohibit the functioning of the short video-sharing platform in the country as it may set a wrong precedent.

In an interview to CNBC on Friday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that “the risks of a fragmented Internet” may outweigh any short-term benefits that the Facebook-owned platform may gain from a potential TikTok ban.

“If countries start to silo Internet within them,” that will be much more problematic than the short-term benefits, he said.

However, Instagram last month unveiled a video feature called “Reels” that looks and works in a way similar to TikTok.