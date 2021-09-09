TikTok reportedly overtakes YouTube in US average watch time

Short video-making platform TikTok’s users now spend more time each month watching content than YouTube users, says a new report.

According to app analytics firm App Annie, in the US, TikTok first overtook YouTube in August last year and as of June 2021, its users watched over 24 hours of content per month, compared with 22 hours and 40 minutes on YouTube.

In the UK the difference is even starker as TikTok overtook YouTube in May last year and users there now reportedly watch almost 26 hours of content a month, compared to less than 16 on YouTube, reports The Verge.