Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for restricting Joe Biden article

US president Donald Trump has slammed Facebook and Twitter for restricting the distribution of a New York Post article criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The New York Post published a series of stories on Wednesday citing emails, purportedly sent by Biden’s son.

The reports claimed it got those emails from Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, reports NPR.org.

Facebook limited the spread of the story which was liked, shared or commented on almost 600,000 times on Facebook, according to data from CrowdTangle.