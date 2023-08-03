Yeezy destocking helps lift Adidas sales outlook

Adidas sales should fall only slightly in 2023, a better outcome than previously expected, the sportswear giant said on Thursday, confirming strong demand for its remaining Yeezy shoes would help narrow a projected full-year loss.

Adidas shares have gained 40 per cent since the start of the year as investors bet on CEO Bjorn Gulden's ability to turn the company around after a chaotic break-up with Yeezy designer Ye, the rapper previously known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic comments.

Sales of surplus Yeezy shoes generated around 400 million euros ($437 million) in the second quarter, helping Adidas reduce its predicted loss for the year to 450 million euros, down from the 700 million euro loss previously expected.