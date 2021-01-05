Twitter acquires podcasting app Breaker

Twitter has acquired podcasting app Breaker for an undisclosed sum, a move that will cement its position in the world of Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and others.

Breaker said it plans to shut down its app (on iOS and Android) and website on 15 January.

“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” CEO Erik Berlin said in a statement late on Monday.

Breaker added a social community element with features such as liking and commenting on episodes.