US fines Uber $59m for failing to provide sexual assaults data

The Public Utilities Commission in California has fined ride-hailing major Uber $59 million for failing to answer questions about sexual assaults cases and harassment claims among its drivers and riders.

Uber has been given 30 days to pay the fine and provide the information or the company could lose its permit to operate in the state, according to the ruling, reports CNET.

Stressing that such disclosure would violate victims’ privacy, Uber said in a statement late on Monday that the company opposes “this shocking violation of privacy, alongside many victims’ rights advocates”.

Uber released a safety report in 2019 that included figures about cases that occurred during Uber trips in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The company did not divulge further details then, citing privacy concerns.