Volkswagen CEO demands ‘revolution’ to tackle Tesla

The German group—whose 12 brands include Audi, Porsche and Skoda—is pumping 35 billion euros ($40 billion) into the shift to electric vehicles and aims to become the world’s largest electric carmaker by 2025.

With VW planning to stop producing cars with internal combustion engines in Europe for its eponymous flagship brand as soon as 2033, its facilities will need to be retooled soon.

Diess said he was “worried” about the Wolfsburg factory, whose future has been the subject of a fierce debate within the group, highlighting the “impressive productivity” of the new Tesla facility outside of Berlin where production is expected to begin in the next few months.