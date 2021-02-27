Volkswagen sees strong rebound after 'containing' COVID

Volkswagen expects deliveries, revenues and margins to rebound strongly this year as the coronavirus pandemic eases, after an almost halving in profits in 2020 that was still better than the German carmaker originally expected.

The global No.2 after Toyota by cars sold, Volkswagen is spending tens of billions of euros to reinvent itself as a leader in the market for electric vehicles, where Tesla has stolen a march on established rivals.

"Last year, the Volkswagen Group succeeded in containing the effects of the pandemic on its business and laying important strategic foundations for its transformation at the same time," finance chief Frank Witter said on Friday.