Global

Volkswagen sees strong rebound after 'containing' COVID

Reuters
Frankfurt
default-image

Volkswagen expects deliveries, revenues and margins to rebound strongly this year as the coronavirus pandemic eases, after an almost halving in profits in 2020 that was still better than the German carmaker originally expected.

The global No.2 after Toyota by cars sold, Volkswagen is spending tens of billions of euros to reinvent itself as a leader in the market for electric vehicles, where Tesla has stolen a march on established rivals.

"Last year, the Volkswagen Group succeeded in containing the effects of the pandemic on its business and laying important strategic foundations for its transformation at the same time," finance chief Frank Witter said on Friday.

Advertisement

Deliveries and sales, which were both hit by the pandemic in 2020, are seen up significantly this year, the company said, without being more specific. In 2020, sales fell 11.8 per cent to 222.9 billion euros ($270.2 billion), while deliveries dropped 15.2 per cent.

The operating margin is seen at the upper end of its 5.0-6.5 per cent target range, Volkswagen said, up from 4.3 per cent last year.

"The financial results now available are far better than originally expected and show what our company is capable of achieving, especially in a crisis," Witter said, adding that VW plans to carry over the strong momentum into 2021.

Shares in Volkswagen turned positive on the news and rose as much as 2.6 per cent to a fresh 13-month high, with analysts saying there was no need for a listing of luxury division Porsche AG given Volkswagen's 26.8 billion euros of liquidity.

Such a move, which sources say is being considered by Volkswagen, would still be "very helpful" if Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess wants to nearly triple Volkswagen's market value to 250 billion euros, Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said.

Advertisement

While the company has emerged from the hit to demand caused by the pandemic, a shortage of crucial semiconductors caused it to adjust production through February, joining other carmakers around the world that have suffered similar problems.

Despite the profit drop, Volkswagen recommended keeping its dividend to shareholders stable for 2020 versus 2019, when it paid 4.86 euros per preferred and 4.80 per ordinary share, beating analysts' estimate of 3.35 euros for preferred shares, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

Read more from Global

More News

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to record $9b loss

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to record $9b loss

Microsoft unveils new industry Clouds

Cloud business brings Microsoft good news

HSBC to ramps up Asia pivot as pandemic hammers profits

This file photograph taken on 30 June 2009, shows the logo of international banking firm HSBC on display in the business district of La Defense, om the outskirts of Paris. HSBC announced a radical overhaul on 18 February 2020, including plans to slash 35,000 jobs and slim operations in the United States and Europe, after profits slid by a third last year. The Asia-focused lender has been trying to lower costs as it faces a multitude of uncertainties caused by the grinding US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the European Union and now the deadly new coronavirus in China. Photo: AFP

Elon Musk says prices ‘seem high’ after Bitcoin hits new high

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on 19 January 2020.