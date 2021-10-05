Volvo Cars announces IPO to raise nearly $2.9 billion

Swedish car brand Volvo announced plans Monday to go public and raise nearly $2.9 billion as it shifts to making electric vehicles, with Chinese owner Geely remaining its biggest shareholder.

The announcement marks another milestone for the automaker which had been struggling until Geely acquired it from US giant Ford for $1.8 billion in 2010.

Volvo’s image and sales have dramatically improved since then, riding the wave of popularity of SUVs. The company plans to go all-electric by 2030.