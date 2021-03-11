Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100b: Forbes

US businessman Warren Buffett on Wednesday joined the small circle of executives worth more than $100 billion, which also includes Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates, Forbes magazine reported.

The share price of his company Berkshire Hathaway reached a record level Wednesday, pushing his fortune to $100.3 billion—the first time that his net worth has crossed the $100 billion threshold.

Buffett, 90, known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” is one of the most successful and respected executives of all time, but his fortune has never before reached such a peak, with investors in recent years betting on the values of the technology sector.

According to Forbes, the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns more than 60 companies, including US insurance agency Geico and battery maker Duracell.