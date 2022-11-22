Gazprom wins appeal against 6.2b euro Polish fine

A Polish court on Monday overturned a decision by Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog to impose a 6.2 billion euro ($6.3 billion) fine against Russian gas giant Gazprom, the watchdog said.

The fine imposed in 2020 against Gazprom and five other companies, including British-Dutch giant Shell, was over construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Supplies through the gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany have since been halted because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.