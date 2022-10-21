Pfizer expects to hike US Covid vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple the price of its Covid-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government’s current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on Thursday.

Lukin said she expects the vaccine - currently provided for free to all by the government - will be made available at no cost to people who have private insurance or government paid insurance.

Reuters earlier on Thursday reported that Wall Street was expecting such price hikes due to weak demand for Covid vaccines, which meant vaccine makers would need to hike prices to meet revenue forecasts for 2023 and beyond.