Musk looks to delay Twitter trial following whistleblower claims

Elon Musk is seeking to delay until November a trial over his intention to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N and amend his complaint against the social media company, according to court filings, after a whistleblower provided him with fresh ammunition.

The court filings came after Musk’s lawyer earlier in the day sent a fresh letter to Twitter to include a whistleblower complaint as another reason to scrap the deal.

In July, the Tesla Inc sent his first termination letter to Twitter, accusing it of misleading him over the number of fake accounts on its platform.