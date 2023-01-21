French court orders Uber to pay some USD 18m to drivers

The court decided that the work relationship of his clients should have been qualified as employment contracts, which means that Uber should have reimbursed them for professional expenses like the purchase of a car, fuel and overtime, he added.

Uber said it would appeal, adding: "We are determined to make progress on the issue of platform workers' rights and are convinced that the right way forward is through social dialogue with drivers' representatives."

The ruling only applies to the past and does not mean the drivers necessarily have employee status going forward, Teyssier said.