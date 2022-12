Savlon Bangladesh successfully hosted “Savlon Guess the Score” campaign during FIFA World Cup 2022. This unique and interactive campaign stirred positive response among football lovers throughout the country. More than 10,000 football enthusiasts registered on the official campaign website and predicted match scores on a daily basis to retain their position on the leader board.

Top 20 participants with the highest scores won PlayStation 5, Laptop, Smart LED TV, Smartphone, Bluetooth Speaker and exciting prizes.