Growing together with Daraz Seller Referral Program

A press release said, “At Daraz we promote the spirit of collaborative efforts. Sellers who are still not aligned with the benefits of working with Daraz may now come under our exposure with the help of the existing users and sellers. We wanted to not let this help go thankless, and therefore – our Seller Referral Program has been launched to offer a little token of gratitude to the partners helping us grow”.
The Seller Referral Program is active from 1 June 2021 to 31 December 2021. To know more about the program, interested persons may visit https://referral.darazbd.net/ or call (+88)09610000123 (Sunday – Thursday, 09 AM – 06 PM).