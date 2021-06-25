Growing together with Daraz Seller Referral Program

Innovation and integration of buyer/seller goodwill have been Daraz Bangladesh’s forte since Day 1, and now the leading online marketplace has introduced a unique ‘Seller Referral Program’ to boost their peer engagements further.

The latest seller referral program enables both Daraz customers and sellers to refer new sellers to the Daraz platform and enhance the overall business modalities for both the platform and the vendors.

New sellers would have to use certain referral codes while signing up on Daraz, so the referees’ primary objective is completed. After a new seller attaining a certain benchmark, the referee shall receive a Daraz voucher worth BDT 300 per refer as a reward. A person can refer unlimited sellers and will enjoy rewards for 5 new sellers and up to BDT 1500 per month.