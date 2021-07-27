GT Master Editions by realme ready to hit global market soon

Smartphone brand realme has recently released the GT Master Edition series in China. Designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, realme’s GT Master Edition series takes the industry's first 3D vegan leather technology.

A recently issued news release said that realme GT Master Edition series will be released globally very soon.

Inspired by the design of a travel suitcase, the back shell of realme GT Master Edition series is given a three-dimensional vegan leather technology. The way a travel suitcase highlights travelling, the new GT Master Edition will reflect its user’s mindset.