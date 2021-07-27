GT Master Editions by realme ready to hit global market soon

The GT series has come up with two smartphones: the first one, realme GT Master Edition, is equipped with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and a triple-camera setup consisting of 64 megapixel (MP) main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a black-and-white (B&W) portrait lens.
On the other hand, realme GT Explorer Master Edition comes with Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, stainless-steel liquid cooling technology, 65W super dart charging, a triple-camera system that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a B&W portrait lens.
To expedite the rollout of ‘5G for All’ campaign, realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users, the release said.
Besides, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as it has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy.
Established by Li Bingzhong on 4 May, 2018, realme cumulatively shipped over 50 million smartphones by the end of third quarter of 2020, becoming the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand.
By now, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, India, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa and others.